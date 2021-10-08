MONONGAHELA – Mother Nature intervened Friday night in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference game at Ringgold between the Rams and the Belle Vernon Leopards as the game was delayed for two hours because of lightning.
The game was stopped with 7:24 left to go in the third quarter and the Rams having the ball and a first down on its own 25-yard line, but the game started back up after deadline.
The game was stopped at 8:29 p.m. and did not resume until 10:29 p.m. The game was not completed at presstime.
Undefeated Belle Vernon (3-0, 5-0) took the opening kickoff and went 57 yards in seven plays for a touchdown, with Devin Whitlock scoring from nine yards out. Tyler Kovatch’s extra-point kick made the score 7-0 with nine minutes to go in the first quarter.
While the Leopards took the lead, it suffered a loss on the first play of the drive as senior Ryan McGrew suffered a leg injury and did not return.
Ringgold (0-2, 3-3) countered with a 16-play, 49-yard drive that took up 8:50 off the clock, but the Leopards’ defense stopped the Rams at the 20-yard line.
On Belle Vernon’s first play of its next drive, Logan Simko recovered a fumble at the Belle Vernon 20.
The Leopards’ defense came up with their second Red Zone stop of the first half as the Rams made it no farther than the 17.
After Simko recovered another Belle Vernon fumble on the next drive, the Rams were able to take advantage.
Nine plays later, running back Landon Oslowski scored from nine yards out and his extra point tied thescore at 7-7 with 6:09 to play in the first half.
At that point, with the game tied, Ringgold had ran 27 plays while Belle Vernon ran eight.
After forcing a Belle Vernon punt, the Rams took over at the Belle Vernon 43 but were not able to capitalize on the good field possession. Ringgold turned the ball over on downs with 2:13 left before halftime and the Leopards took advantage of the short field.
After Whitlock ran for 12 yards on first down, he hit Chase Ruokonen on a 17-yard pass and then Jake Gedekoh on a 20-yard gain to the Ringgold 11.
On the next play, Gedekoh scored with only 59 seconds to go in the second quarter and Belle Vernon took a 14-7 lead into halftime.
The Leopards gained 125 yards on 16 plays while the Rams gained 74 yards on 33 plays.
As of the start of the delay, Whitlock had 50 rushing yards on seven carries and 58 passing yards for Belle Vernon. Gedekoh was at 27 yards on six carries.
Oslowski had 53 yards on 21 carries to lead the way for the Rams.
Both teams return to conference play next Friday as Belle Vernon hosts Trinity and Ringgold heads to Thomas Jefferson.