By Bill Hughes
For the Observer-Reporter
BELLE VERNON – Belle Vernon’s progression under coach Matt Humbert has been steady, and the Leopards advanced to the WPIAL Class 4A championship game a year ago.
With the Leopards getting so close to the program’s first WPIAL football title since 1995, they are hungry to take the next step and know what it feels like to be so close.
“We always talk about winning the championship, and now with us experiencing the week leading up to it, when you get there and walk out of the tunnel, then you realize what you are playing for,” said Humbert. “We now know what it takes.”
The Leps play in the rugged Big Eight conference along with defending WPIAL Class 4A champion Thomas Jefferson, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, Trinity, West Mifflin, and newcomer McKeesport, a perennial WPIAL powerhouse. Uniontown is a member of the conference but will not field a team this season.
It will not take long for Humbert and the Leopards to get introduced to McKeesport as the Leopards head there to open the season.
“We always take into consideration that we have a strong conference and feel we do well when we cross over in the playoffs,” Humbert said. “McKeesport is well-coached and always in the thick of things.
“Their identity requires a significant amount of game planning. They will be a challenge and we welcome something out of the norm.”
McKeesport is known for running the triple-option offense.
“They have an old-school Navy vibe where they line up in double tights and do things with wingbacks,” Humbert said.
While Belle Vernon lost a lot of production, the Leps return seven starters on offense and five on defense.
“We have a solid group of returners who will need to lean on their experience and dedication over the past three years to have a successful campaign this year,” Humbert said. “Many role players graduated but a large foundation returns with many capable players competing for starting positions.”
The returning offensive starters include junior Devin Whitlock, who can play quarterback, running back or wide receiver; senior running back Dane Anden and five linemen in seniors Eden Shemesh, Anthony Evans and Dakota Marion along with juniors Tommy Kovatch and Ryan McGrew.
The multi-skilled Whitlock rushed for 511 yards, caught 22 passes for 292 yards and scored 11 touchdowns last year. Anden rushed for 288 yards.
“We have to stay healthy, protect the ball and take advantage of opportunities presented to us,” Humbert said. “We also have to be multiple and balanced with our running and passing game.”
The returning starters on defense include junior linebacker Cole Weightman, senior linebacker Ian Maloney, Whitlock at defensive back and both Marion and Evans on the defensive line.
Weightman led the team in tackles a year ago as a sophomore with 61 stops.
Belle Vernon’s defense held seven opponents to a touchdown or less last season. Humbert said there is still plenty of room for improvement. The Leopards gave up 75 points in two losses to Thomas Jefferson.
“We have to tackle better, create turnovers and get off the field on third down while winning the red zone and short-yardage situations,” he said. “We also have to take advantage of our returning starters who have a year of playing experience under their belts.”
Two key newcomers for the Leopards, according to Humbert, will be senior lineman Nate Farley and freshman Quinton Martin, who could see time at multiple positions.