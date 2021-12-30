Belle Vernon had one of the top football teams in the WPIAL this season, so it’s no surprise that two of the Leopards’ best were named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team.
Belle Vernon seniors Devin Whitlock and Cole Weightman were selected for their performances during the Leopards’ 10-1 season that ended in the WPIAL championship game.
Whitlock, the O-R’s Player of the Year, was selected as a quarterback, though he also impacted games on defense and special teams.
The dual-threat quarterback was named the Class 4A Big Eight Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,189 yards and passing for 1,023 yards and nine scores. Also a dangerous punt returner, Whitlock returned three for scores, covering 67, 76 and 67 yards. He scored 27 total touchdowns and 162 points.
Weightman was the leader of the Leopards’ defense. He was selected as a lineman.
A talented two-way player (tight end on offense), Weightman was named Class 4A Big Eight Conference first team on offense and defense. A road grader of a blocker, Weigthman also averaged more than 23 yards per pass reception. He also anchored the Leopards’ defense, which allowed only 87 points during the regular season.