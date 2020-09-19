BELLE VERNON — Dane Anden ran for 118 yards and scored three touchdowns, and Belle Vernon's defense put together its second consecutive shutout as the Leopards blanked West Mifflin 45-0 Friday night in the Big Eight Conference.
Belle Vernon (2-0, 2-0) led 14-0 after one quarter and 32-0 at halftime. Anden got the Leopards off to a good start with a four-yard TD pass from Jackson Jewell to open the scoring. Devin Whitlock returned a punt 60 yards for a TD to make it 14-0.
Anden added a 30-yard scoring run in the second quarter and a 10-yard jaunt in the third.
Jewell rushed for 62 yards, including an eight-yard TD in the fourth quarter, and was 6-for-6 passing for 37 yards. Whitlock completed nine of 12 for 79 yards.
West Mifflin is 0-2, 0-2.