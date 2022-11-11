BELLE VERNON — Usually, in blowouts, any one specific play doesn’t stand out.
But for Belle Vernon on Friday night, it was a tackle from behind by Quinton Martin that set the tone as the top-ranked Leopards downed ninth-seeded East Allegheny, 55-7, in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
On its second drive of a scoreless game, EA (8-4) faced a 3rd-and-30 at its own 24-yard line. Quarterback Michael Cahill hit Brennan Rutledge with a pass and he broke through the Belle Vernon secondary.
The end zone seemed like a formality, but Martin chased him down from behind and tackled him at the 2.
While Cahill scored on a five-yard run two plays later, Martin’s play was a sign of things to come, and the junior spoke about the play.
“I definitely go all out for my teammates and want to set a good example,” he said. “We will not give up on any play.”
Leopards coach Matt Humbert like martin’s never-quit attitude.
“It was good to see Quinton put that extra burst into it and get into that extra gear to get down there,” he said. “He is getting better every day and it is easy to see. We have seen the second gear a little more.”
Cahill gave EA the early lead, but it was all Belle Vernon (8-2) the rest of the way as the Leps scored the last 55 points.
Chase Ruokonen returned the ensuing kickoff 27 yards to the EA 43, and Martin gained nine yards on two consecutive plays.
On the next play, he raced 25 yards up the middle untouched to tie the score, and the junior was just getting started.
Martin rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns (25, 2, 1, 10) on 18 carries in the first half before he and the rest of the starters gave way to the reserves for the entire second half.
“I give all the credit to the offensive line,” Martin said of his night. “They opened up the holes and gave me the time to (get downfield).”
“It was great to see some of those kids get some time in,” Humbert said of his younger players before complimenting East Allegheny. “I can see why they won eight games, and they are bigger than they seemed on film.”
Jake Gedekoh (four-yard run) and Steven Macheska (blocked punt recovery in the end zone) also scored first half touchdowns as Belle Vernon led 42-7 at the break.
Tanner Steeber (15-yard run) and Kole Doppelheuer (34-yard run) scored in the second half for the Leopards.
Belle Vernon gained 269 yards in the first half on 32 plays and finished with 366 yards for the game while the Leopards held EA to 141 yards total offense.
Dom Sasko led Belle Vernon with seven tackles and blocked the punt that led to Macheska’s touchdown. Anthony Crews had an interception for the Leopards.
Next up for Belle Vernon is fourth-seeded Freeport, a 42-6 winner over fifth-seeded West Mifflin.
“We have seen them on film because of the crossovers,” said Humbert. “They can run the ball and pass the ball as they are diverse.
“It will be similar to some of the teams we have seen.”
Martin was glad to see the seniors close their home careers with a win while knowing the team has to get back to work.
“It is the last game here for the seniors and I am very close to them,” he said. “It was win or go home.
“We are going to practice really hard this week, the coaches will have a good game plan for us and we will get ready.”
