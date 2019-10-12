BEAVER FALLS — Josh Hough ran for three touchdowns and Beaver Falls used two TDs late in the fourth quarter to pull away and defeat Waynesburg 34-14 in a Tri-County West Conference game Friday night.
Waynesburg (0-6, 2-6) trailed by only 14-7 at halftime and 20-14 with five minutes remaining.
Hough, however, broke off a 50-yard touchdown run with 4:10 to play and Beaver Falls (4-2, 6-2) added another score less than two minutes later.
Caleb Shriver hauled in a 46-yard TD pass from Darnell Johnson for Waynesburg's first score and Trevor Stephenson had a 39-yard touchdown run that made it a one-score game midway through the fourth quarter.