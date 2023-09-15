BETHEL PARK – Brick by brick, it has taken a methodical approach by coach Mike Evans to build up the Canon-McMillan football program. After several years, it appears that the fruits of the Big Macs’ labor is beginning to be rewarded.
The Big Macs used an old school recipe of ball control and stifling defense to earn a hard fought 28-8 win at Bethel Park Friday evening. It was Canon-McMillan’s (1-1, 3-1) second road win in a hostile away environment this season and served notice that the Big Macs will not be a push over in Class 6A.
“We threw early, we ran late,” Evans noted. “I will tell you that they (Bethel Park)are well-coached. They did a bunch of different things that gave us trouble early.”
The Canon-McMIllan defense knew they would have their hands full with an offense that put up 46 points last week in a loss to power Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
But the Big Macs’ defense was up to the task. Over a six-possession span for the Black Hawks (0-1, 1-3) were forced to punt on five of them after three plays and suffered a turnover when quarterback Tanner Pfeuffer was intercepted toward the end of the first half.
Black Hawk running back JaVaughn Moore, who finished with 200-plus yards rushing against Central Catholic last week, was off to a strong start with 51 yards on 12 first-half carries. He was limited overall to 75 yards on 25 carries by the Big Mac defense.
“The thing is, about (defensive coaches) John Trovato and Brendon Steele, when somebody early has success, I have confidence that they are going to fix it,” Evans added.
While the defense took over from the later stages of the first quarter, the offense, especially running back Zach Welsh and the offensive line that consisted of Roman Mollenauer, Matthew McMahon, Jayden Boeltz, Liam Reamer and Daisean Lacks, assumed control of the contest in the second half.
Welsh finished with 252 yards on 33 carries with two scores. His first came on a six-yard dash midway through the third quarter with his second coming on a 16-yard run through a hole a semi-truck could have driven through without being touched.
“Believe it or not, we have some film to watch cause there were some mistakes, but there comes a time and place when you have to forget technique and just beat the guy in front of you,” Evans added.
When told Welsh finished with north of 250 yards, Evans added, “He’s just a tough tough kid that can take a shot. I love him to death.”
Welsh made it a point to thank the men up front that made his night so productive.
“We just got it done up front, the holes were wide open, I just had to follow them. I can’t thank them enough,” Welsh said.
Bethel Park flexed some early offensive muscles when Ryan Petras took a swing pass from Pfeuffer (12 completions in 25 attempts for 109 yards) broke two tackles and raced in for a 36 yard score to give the Black Hawks an early lead in the first quarter. Moore plowed in for the two point conversion to give Bethel Park an 8-0 lead.
Canon-McMillan (3-1) got on the scoreboard late in the frame following a short Black Hawk punt that gave the Big Macs the ball on the hosts 39-yard line. Welsh busted off a 35 yard run to the Bethel Park 4 on the first play of the drive. Two plays later, quarterback Mike Evans found the end zone with a one yard sneak. Zach Barzd’s kick was good as the Big Macs closed to within 8-7 with 37 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Big Macs defense then forced a three and out to give their offense the ball back. Unfortunately, the drive would start at their own 7, thanks to a tremendous Bethel Park punt.
Canon-McMillan was unfazed as they marched 93 yards to take the lead. Evans completed four straight passes on the drive for 30 yards while Welsh and Geno Calgaro accounted for the rest of the real estate on the ground. Calgaro pounded it from the one to give the Big Macs the lead late in the half.
Pfeuffer attempted to rally the Black Hawks late, but he was intercepted by Jayden Baxter on the Canon-McMillan 35 to snuff out the threat and send the visitors into the halftime locker room ahead by six.
