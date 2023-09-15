Canon-McMillan football helmet

BETHEL PARK – Brick by brick, it has taken a methodical approach by coach Mike Evans to build up the Canon-McMillan football program. After several years, it appears that the fruits of the Big Macs’ labor is beginning to be rewarded.

The Big Macs used an old school recipe of ball control and stifling defense to earn a hard fought 28-8 win at Bethel Park Friday evening. It was Canon-McMillan’s (1-1, 3-1) second road win in a hostile away environment this season and served notice that the Big Macs will not be a push over in Class 6A.

