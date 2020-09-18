AVELLA — Kenneth Rush completed 12 of 14 passes for 196 yards and threw a pair of second-half scoring tosses as Avella remained unbeaten with a 26-8 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night.
Avella (2-0, 2-0) led 12-8 at halftime but Rush threw 38 yards to Cole Jaworowski for a score in the third quarter and 13 yards to Gabe Lis in the fourth quarter.
The game was delayed twice in the second half for lengthy periods because of injuries.
Rush also had a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that gave Avella a 12-0 lead. Jefferson-Morgan (0-2, 0-2) closed to within 12-8 midway through the second quarter when Cole Jones scored on a one-yard plunge and Kevin Teagarden added the two-point conversion.