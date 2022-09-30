AVELLA — Cole Jaworowski passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Avella held Carlynton scoreless in the second half as the Eagles picked up their first victory of the season, 22-14, in a non-conference game Friday night.
Avella (1-5) trailed 14-7 before Jaworowski threw a 27-yard TD pass to Cole Jaworowski with 59 seconds left in the first half that pulled the Eagles to within 14-13 and changed the game's momentum.
Avella took the lead when Brian Humensky booted a 20-yard field goal that put the Eagles on top, 16-14, in the third quarter.
The Eagles wrapped up the win in the fourth quarter when Cole Jaworowski threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Nate Rankin with 8:33 remaining. The score was set up an interception by Broden Hamm.
Cole Jaworowski opened the scoring with a one-yard plunge in the first quarter, but Carlynton (0-6) battled and took the lead on two long TD runs, covering 60 and 89 yards.
