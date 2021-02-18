Three Washington County players have been selected for the Big 33 Football Classic.
Canon-McMillan offensive lineman Connor McMahon, along with two players from Peters Township, linebacker Corban Hondru and defensive back Donovan McMillon, were named to the Pennsylvania team on Thursday leading up to the 64th edition of the all-star game.
Though chosen for the game, McMillon is an early enrollee at the University of Florida.
This year’s Big 33 game will be played May 31 at Central Dauphin High School in in the central part of the state. Pennsylvania will play Maryland, as it has in every game since 2013.
Garry Cathell, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association, said it’s too early to tell what the game experience will look like because of the evolving nature of COVID-19 restrictions.
“While the weekend leading up to the game will look different this year, we are beyond excited to be able to showcase our extremely talented athletes from Pennsylvania and Maryland,” Cathell said in a statement. “We have to simplify our events surrounding the game this year and we still don’t know what game day will look like as far as fans in the stadium, but what we do know is that the 64th Big 33 Football Classic will be played.”
The Big 33 is notable for having an alum in every Super Bowl.
McMahon was a first team all-star lineman for the Big Macs. He played tight end as a junior and had 15 pass receptions but moved inside to an offensive tackle position last fall, where he anchored the Big Macs’ forward wall. A Navy recruit, McMahon will play tackle for the Midshipmen.
Hondru was the Observer-Reporter Football Player of the Year in 2020 and is a Miami (Ohio) recruit. A four-year starter for the Indians, Hondru did a little of everything for Peters Township on offense, defense and special teams. He helped the Indians to an undefeated regular season and spot in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game for the second consecutive year.
McMillon was one of the top-rated safeties in the country and, like Hondru, was a standout for PT on offense, defense and special teams. As a wide receiver, he had 13 pass receptions, one less than Hondru’s 14, and averaged 20.3 yards per catch.