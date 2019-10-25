Canon-McMillan helmet 2018

CANONSBURG — Ryan Angott rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — and Deuce Lyons ran for a score and passed for another as Canon-McMillan prepared for the upcoming Class 6A playoffs with a 35-7 victory over winless Butler on Friday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, Canon-McMillan erupted for 28 second-quarter points. The Big Macs (3-5, 3-7) held Butler (0-8, 0-9) to 80 yards total offense with three-quarters of it coming on the Golden Tornados' final drive, which was capped by its only touchdown.

Angott got C-M going with a four-yard TD run in the first minuet of the second quarter. Lyons made it 14-0 when h ran seven yards for a score.

Blake Joseph's 25-yard TD padded the gap to 21-0. Angott had a 57-yard run late in the first half and on the next play he rambled 18 yards to the end zone to make it 28-0 at halftime.

C-M scored on its first offensive play of the second half, a 70-yard pass from Lyons to Caleb Rancher. Lyons completed four of six passes for 144 yards.

