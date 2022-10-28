Carmichaels football helmet

CARMICHAELS — Senior quarterback Alec Anderson ran for three touchdowns, passed for two scores to Tyler Richmond as playoff-bound Carmichaels defeated Jefferson-Morgan 37-14 Friday night in the 95th all-time meeting between the Class A Tri-County South Conference rivals.

Carmichaels (5-2, 7-3) finishes in a three-way tie for second place in the conference. The Mikes will be the TCS' fourth seed, based on tiebreaker points with California and Monessen.

