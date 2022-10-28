CARMICHAELS — Senior quarterback Alec Anderson ran for three touchdowns, passed for two scores to Tyler Richmond as playoff-bound Carmichaels defeated Jefferson-Morgan 37-14 Friday night in the 95th all-time meeting between the Class A Tri-County South Conference rivals.
Carmichaels (5-2, 7-3) finishes in a three-way tie for second place in the conference. The Mikes will be the TCS' fourth seed, based on tiebreaker points with California and Monessen.
Anderson scored on runs of six, two and 17 yards, and threw TD passes of 54 and five yards. He also tossed a pair of two-point conversion shovel passes to Ambrose Adamson.
By passing for 210 yards, Anderson set the Carmichaels single-season passing yardage record, which was held by Brandon Lawless, who is a coach for Jefferson-Morgan. Anderson also rushed for 89 yards on 18 carries.
After a scoreless first quarter, Carmichaels reached the end zone twice in the final 2:54 of the first half, including the 54-yard bomb to Richmond, which gave the speedy senior more than 1,000 receiving yards for the season and the Mikes a16-0 lead.
J-M's Houston Guesman returned the second-half kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown to make it 16-6, but the Mikes answered with a long drive that was capped by Anderson's two-yard run.
Freshman John Woodward had a 28-yard TD run and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter for the Rockets.
