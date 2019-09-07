waynesburg helmet

WAYNESBURG — Trevor Stephenson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, Avery McConville caught a pair of third-quarter scoring passes and Waynesburg scored 37 unanswered points to beat Ambridge, 37-8.

Ambridge (0-3) took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, but a safety and Darnell Johnson's one-yard touchdown run gave Waynesburg (2-1) a 9-8 lead at halftime

McConville caught scoring passes from Johnson and Stephenson in the third quarter to push the Raiders' lead to 23-8. Stephenson finished the scoring with TD runs of 15 and 55 yards.

