McDONALD -- Naman Alemada threw three touchdown passes and South Fayette rolled over Moon, 28-13, in an Allegheny Six Conference game in Class 5 Friday.
Alemada completed 15 of 26 passes for 238 yards with no interceptions. He hit Joey Audia from 60 yards and Ryan McGuire from 26 before finding Charley Rossi for the 56-yard backbreaker.
Shay Aitken scored one a 1-yard run for the Lions (1-1, 2-2). Rossi had 5 catches for 93 yards and Audia 5 for 92.
Tyler McGowan threw two TD passes for Moon (1-1, 3-1).