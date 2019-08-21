CARMICHAELS – The Carmichaels High School football team’s first taste of Class 2A football was not to the Mikes’ liking. In fact, it was a bitter disappointment.
Carmichaels, however, is back for a second helping in the Interstate Conference and the Mikes are more experienced and more prepared for what’s on the menu. They also have more reasons to believe that sweet success is ahead.
The 2018 season, when the Mikes were 2-7 overall – they won two of their final three games – was a shock to a program that for decades was used to producing playoff teams in Class A’s Tri-County South Conference.
The reality was, the Mikes made the move up in classification after several years of losing some very talented players to graduation. Carmichaels began a major rebuilding process the same year it became the new team on the Class 2A block.
“People who have followed us for years said it was the perfect storm last year,” Carmichaels coach Ryan Krull said. “Our guys, though, aren’t allowed to believe that. The standard is the standard regardless of the circumstances.
“What we learned last year is, playing in Double-A there is a higher level of competition on a more consistent basis. There are good teams in Class A, but you might be playing them only every other week. On your conference schedule, half of them might be tough games. Moving up to Double-A, every week was a difficult game.
“That, coupled with having a roster that was not as deep as in years past or as talented as in years past across the board made it difficult. I believe that our teams in 2016 and ’17 would have done just fine in this conference while last year’s team would have had its struggles in the Tri-County South. The reality was, we weren’t as good last year and we played in a good conference.”
What the Mikes, who have only nine seniors, are counting on is the two late-season wins a year ago – a nonconference game against Union and Interstate victory over Brownsville – will carry momentum over to this fall.
“One thing we did learn last year is how to not feel sorry for ourselves, and instead come to work regardless of what happened the day before. There was no giving up. We did not have an issue with guys saying they wished we were back down in Single-A. Not one time was that said.”
The first thing the Mikes must improve is their offense. They averaged only 8.1 points per game last year. It was rare that they were able to produce long, time-consuming drives that had been a trademark of the program for years.
Injuries early in the season and overall inexperience slowed the development of the offense. Carmichaels started different quarterbacks in each its first four games. In one game, they had three freshmen starting on the offensive line.
Healthier and a year more experienced, Carmichaels is counting on an experienced backfield, some talented receivers and nine returning offensive linemen.
“Our skill players are as good as anybody’s,” Krull says confidently.
Quarterback Kevin Kelly is back for his senior season. Kelly was injured at the start of last year and when he did return, he wasn’t playing at 100 percent.
“Our quarterback is explosive. He can run it and he can pass it. And he’s healthy,” Krull pointed out.
Bailey Jones, a junior, is back at tailback, and senior Jonathan Lilley and junior Hunter Voithofer give Krull options at H-back, which is a key position in the Mikes’ offense.
The Mikes like their group of receivers, which includes Mike Robison, who can also play tailback, and Trenton Carter, who played linebacker last year when he was listed as being 5-7 and 140 pounds. Both players are versatile and have added size.
Senior Trent’nn Piper and junior Nathan Swaney are returning starters on the line.
“We have nine linemen back, so the line could be a strength, though it’s fair to say that we struggled at the point of attack last year,” Krull stated.
Defensively, Carmichaels should be able to make significant strides on defense after allowing 40.3 points per game. The Mikes did shut out Brownsville in the season finale.
Voithofer, a three-year starter at middle linebacker, gives the Mikes a solid player in the middle of the defense. He was the team’s lead tackler a year ago.
“I think we are more talented than last year, but that’s just my opinion and we tell the kids we’re all about actions,” Krull said. “Until we go out and do it, then it’s just opinion. In theory, we should be better, tougher and more experienced.”