ELLSWORTH — Seth Adams threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more and Bentworth made Anthony Taylor's final successful extra point stand in a wild, 49-48 victory over Jefferson-Morgan, in a Tri-County South Conference game Friday night.
Adams completed 17 of 34 passes for 274 yards and rushed for 116 yards on 21 carries and scored three times, the final one a 9-yarder with 33 seconds left to play.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-2, 1-5) had one more drive left in it but a pass fell incomplete in the end zone as tie expired.
J-M's Colt Fowler had five receptions for 167 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned a punt for a touchdown. Cole Jones completed 15 of 34 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns.
Caleb Peternal caught seven passes for 133 yards for Bentworth (1-2, 2-3) and caught two of Adam's touchdowns.