MONONGAHELA — Brayden Fine rushed 164 yards to help Ringgold clobber Yough, 40-0, in a nonconference game Friday night at Joe Montana Stadium.
Landon Oslsowski rushed for 75 yards and scored one touchdown for the Rams, who evened their record at 1-1
John Polefko ran for 62 yards and scored 3 touchdowns and Maddox Sukel capped the night 29 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Polefko had 5 solo tackles 2 assisted tackles 1 fumble recovery and 1 tackle for a loss. Ringgokd travels to South Allegheny next Friday.