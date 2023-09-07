Week 1 featured some strong individual performances from local tailbacks as California’s Spencer Petrucci and West Greene’s Colin Brady put on solid performances that led their teams to decisive victories and a 2-0 start for both Tri-County South Conference squads.
Petrucci led the WPIAL in rushing with 287 yards on 17 carries in the Trojans’ 47-0 win over Charleroi, while Brady rushed for 277 yards in the Pioneers’ 56-14 victory over Chartiers-Houston.
We will keep an eye out to see if the duo can keep it up in Week 2. Here are five things to watch tonight:
1. Showdown in Waynesburg: After suffering through a winless season last year, the Raiders have been a pleasant surprise with victories in their first two games.
Waynesburg hosts California, who is also undefeated, tonight at 7.
The return of quarterback Jake Stephenson, who had to sit out last season because of an injury, has provided a huge boost for the Raiders.
The Trojans will continue their ground and pound until someone can stop it, but they have capable wide receivers who are itching to get into the action after two weeks of blocking for their running backs. This game should be a good one.
2. Something’s gotta give: Trinity has been solid on offense and defense in victories over Perry (49-2) and Chartiers Valley (38-0), but the Hillers will take a step up in competition tonight when they host Peters Township.
The Indians are also undefeated, having blanked Fox Chapel (35-0) in the opener and shutting down Class 6A Seneca Valley, 48-7, last week.
Peters Township will provide a great test for Trinity, who will play in Class 4A’s Big Seven Conference. The Indians should be one of the better teams in Class 5A and have a little more firepower than Trinity but expect a good showing from the Hillers.
The PT-Trinity and California-Waynesburg games are two of five matchups of undefeated teams this week. The others are McKeesport (2-0) at Belle Vernon (1-0), Burgettstown (1-0) at South Side Beaver (2-0) and South Fayette (2-0) at Montour (2-0).
3. Avella-Mapletown, Part II: Home-and-home series usually don’t happen in high school football, but the Eagles and Maples have made it a tradition of playing each other two times in a season.
When the two were in the Tri-County South, they would play one non-conference and one conference game, but with Avella out of the TCS, tonight’s contest at Mapletown will provide bragging rights for two of the smallest schools in the WPIAL.
Mapletown rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to defeat the Eagles, 29-12, in Week Zero. The Maples blanked Frazier, 28-0, last week while Avella rallied for a 22-15 victory over Bentworth.
The Eagles trailed 15-8 in the third quarter before Cole Jaworoski scored on an 8-yard run and Isaiah Bradick caught a two-point conversion pass from Chas Rush for a 16-15 lead. Bradick’s five-yard touchdown run in the fourth put the game away for Avella.
4. Another conference game: The rest of the WPIAL is still immersed in non-conference games, but Canon-McMillan will be playing its second game that counts towards the playoffs in as many weeks as the Big Macs welcome Seneca Valley to town in a Class 6A Tri-County Five Conference game.
Canon-McMillan dropped last week’s conference game to North Allegheny, 30-6, but will look to get back into the thick of things with a victory over the Raiders (0-2).
Because Class 6A has only five teams and four playoff qualifiers, the winner will likely be ticketed for the postseason.
Following tonight’s action, Seneca Valley will have played more games in Washington County this season than both Burgettstown and the Big Macs. The Raiders played at Peters Township last week.
5. Football weather, anyone? The forecast has temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by kickoff tonight with the possibility of thunderstorms, but the weather during the week has been unseasonably warm and the forecast can change.
Football and autumn seem to go hand-in-hand, and these muggy days don’t help the players or anyone who has to brave the heat. Hopefully, the temperatures cool down as we head into the start of conference play.
