TJ Plack

Eleanor Bailey/The Almanac

Coach TJ Plack takes his undefeated Peters Township football team to Hiller Field tonight to face undefeated Trinity in a non-conference contest.

Week 1 featured some strong individual performances from local tailbacks as California’s Spencer Petrucci and West Greene’s Colin Brady put on solid performances that led their teams to decisive victories and a 2-0 start for both Tri-County South Conference squads.

Petrucci led the WPIAL in rushing with 287 yards on 17 carries in the Trojans’ 47-0 win over Charleroi, while Brady rushed for 277 yards in the Pioneers’ 56-14 victory over Chartiers-Houston.

