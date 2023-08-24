Zane Garner

Mark Marietta/For the Observer-Reporter

Trinity senior wide receiver Zane Garner keeps his eyes on the football during preseason drills at Hiller Field. Trinity opens the high school football season tonight at home against Perry Traditional Academy.

In one of the greatest football movies ever made, “Remember the Titans,” Sheryl Yoast, played by an 11-year-old Hayden Panettiere, narrates the opening scene of the film and says, “In Virginia, high school football is a way of life. It’s bigger than Christmas Day.”

If you take out “Virginia” and replace it with “Southwestern Pennsylvania” in Panettiere’s quote, you have the exact feeling of many fans when football officially kicks off tonight throughout the area.

