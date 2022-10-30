Five area football teams were awarded home games for the upcoming WPIAL playoffs, which begin Friday.
Belle Vernon in Class 3A, McGuffey in Class 2A and Mapletown, Burgettstown and Fort Cherry in Class 1A won't have far to travel to reach their playing fields.
All kickoff times for Friday is 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon wrapped up the Interstate title with a 48-14 rout of Elizabeth Forward last Friday. Belle Vernon is the No.1 seed in the bracket and received a first-round bye.
McGuffey, thanks to a 43-24 victory over Washington, got the No. 8 seed out of the Century Conference and a home game against Mohawk. Wash High received the No. 12 seed and travels to No. 5 Serra Catholic.
Mapletown, which finished 10-0 in the regular season and won the Tri-County South Conference, is the No. 4 seed and will play No. 13 Leechburg.
Fort Cherry, which defeatd Burgettstown 48-34 Friday to take second place in the Black Hills Conference, got the No. 6 seed and will play No. 11 Monessen.
Burgettstown took the No. 7 seed and will play No. 10 Union.
California, the No. 12 seed, travels to South Side Beaver, the No. 5 seed. Carmciahels made it in as the No. 15 seed and will travel to No. 2 Laurel.
Canon-McMillan is the No. 4 seed in the four-team Class 6A bracket. The Big Macs, like the other three teams, received a first-round bye. The Big Macs travel to No. 1 seed North Alllegheny Friday, Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.