By Bill Hughes
For the Observer-Reporter
When Marc Gambino was hired as the new Charleroi football coach in March, he laid the foundation for his program.
“When I was hired, it was just after track and field season started,” he said. “We were able to get things going in April with conditioning and lifting and we were able to get outside in May.
“With spring sports going on, and with it being a small school, we tried to get as many (players) as we could.”
It took a little time to get there, but Gambino is happy with where things have gone since the late start.
“I anticipate having 27 or 28 players,” he said. “Things started to really click about a month ago and I am pleased with how we have progressed. I am happy with where we are.”
After spending the last seven years as an assistant coach at Elizabeth Forward following a stint at Clairton, Gambino knows his Cougars team will be in for a battle most weeks playing in the improved Class 2A Century Conference.
“The conference looks like a meat grinder,” he said. “Washington, McGuffey, Sto-Rox, Brentwood, there are a lot of good teams.
“We are going to have to be prepared going into every game, and that is what we are doing.”
When asked about expectations and goals, Gambino is taking things slowly, focusing on short-term goals instead of long-range.
“We go day by day, play by play,” he said. “Don’t look at the scoreboard, try to win every play, try to win every day.
“We get out of bed wanting to win.”
Gambino chose for the Cougars, who were 2-4 in the conference and 2-7 overall last year, to have a Week Zero scrimmage Friday against Steel Valley instead of playing a regular-season game.
“We have a young team, a new coach and a new system,” he said. “We are better off getting a second scrimmage in.”
When asked about returning starters, Gambino did not hesitate to say that what players did last year is not as important as what they do in camp and in scrimmages.
“Everything is open,” he said. “There are some guys who have had a really good spring and a really good summer, and we have pretty good senior leadership.
“There are some guys I have high expectations for, and we some young guys, some freshmen as well.”
The Cougars will have a two-quarterback system with junior Cole Marucci and freshman Jackson Kerenko.
“Cole took the reigns as a leader and will be at quarterback or at wingback,” Gambino said. “He is very versatile, and Jackson is doing really good.”
Another player Gambino mentioned was junior Danny Hudock, who will see time at wingback, running back and wide receiver.
Gambino is happy with what he has seen from his linemen so far.
“Our offensive line is our strength,” he said. “We have seniors who have been busting their butts, have great attitudes and are giving their all.”
Seniors Josh Rodabuagh, Logan Collins, Kenny Weaver, and Nick Polinski are entrenched on the line with senior Tyler Porter, junior James Cole and freshman Jake Lilley battling it out for the fifth spot.
Another senior leader, Tyler Bercik, will see time at tailback and tight end as will sophomore Bobby DiPiazza. Sophomore Connor Luck will get playing time at running back while senior Nikko Pellegrini will play wingback and wide receiver.
All the offensive linemen will play on the defensive line in a two-platoon system while Bercick and DiPiazza will be the inside linebackers. Hudock, sophomore Connor Lucock and junior Xavier Thomas are the outside linebackers.
The Cougars’ defensive backs will be Marucci, Pelligrini, sophomore Noah Pletcher, Keranko and senior Moises Delice.
Charleroi opens play Sept. 2 in a nonconference game at home against California. The Century Conference opener is Sept. 16 at home against Sto-Rox, which advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.