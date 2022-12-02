Belle Vernon football helmet

EBENSBURG – All season, people have spoken about how Belle Vernon’s football team would go only as far as Quinton Martin would take the Leopards.

Friday night, Central (Martinsburg) did everything in its power to shut Martin down, but it was junior quarterback Braden Laux and senior defensive back Chase Ruokonen who were the difference in Belle Vernon’s 21-17 come-from-behind win in a PIAA Class 3A semifinal at Central Cambria High School.

