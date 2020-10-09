McGuffey head coach Ed Dalton earned his 200th victory Friday night as the Highlanders rolled past Waynesburg 54-8 in a Class 2-A Century Conference game.
Only five coaches who have spent time at Washington County schools have ever won 200 career games and Dalton is part of that magic number.
Jim Garry tops the list with 265 wins accumulated at McDonald and Fort Cherry. Guy Montecalvo won 216 games at Washington and Canon-McMillan. They are the only coaches to win 200 games exclusively at Washington County schools.
Gawen Stoker, who coached briefly at Trinity, won 248 games but the vast majority were at schools outside the WPIAL. Only five of Stoker’s wins came at Trinity.
Rab Currie, won 212 games in 36 seasons at Charleroi and Monessen. Currie won 184 times at Charleroi.
Dalton’s 200 wins have been accumulated at McGuffey, Trinity, Mt. Pleasant, Altoona and Purchase Line.
Kyle Brookman and Jared Johnson each scored twice. Brookman had TD runs of 10 and 28 yards and Johnson tied a record with a 100-yard interception return for the Highlanders (4-0, 4-1).
McKinley Whipkey, Philip McCuen and Nate Romestan had short scoring runs for McGuffey.
Breylon Woods scored for Waynesburg (0-5, 0-5).