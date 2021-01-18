The coronavirus has settled in at more schools, causing stoppages and rescheduled activities.
McGuffey High School has had all athletic events halted this week because of the virus and/or quarantine requirements.
The high school will switch to virtual classrooms this week.
Waynesburg’s wrestling team was forced into quarantine, forcing the rescheduling of Wednesday’s dual meet against Canon-McMillan to Jan. 27. The Raiders also were forced to pull out of this past weekend’s quadrangular at Canon-McMillan.
The Big Macs’ girls basketball team is under quarantine and will sit out the week
Meanwhile, Mapletown’s boys and girls basketball teams are making plans to return to action this Saturday with a doubleheader against Turkeyfoot.
Ringgold’s boys and girls basketball teams are returning to action by Thursday and Friday. The Rams boys play South Fayette Friday. The Lions also will be making their season debut they were shut down to this point in the season.
And California’s boys and girls basketball teams will be back in action this week.
“We’e taking an abundance of caution,” said Ed Dalton, athletic director at McGuffey High School. “We’re going virtual. Hopefully, things will be better by Monday.”
Dalton said the quarantine rules require at least two practices before competition can resume in basketball. Wednesday, Jan. 27 will be the next play date available for basketball.
Dalton said McGuffey will not be sending wrestlers to the Powerade Wrestling Tournament, which will be held Jan. 29 and 30 at the Monroeville Convention Center.
McGuffey competed in the junior high event last year.
“That’s by choice,” said Dalton. “Our winter sports policy says we do not allow our teams to participate in multi-team events.”
Dalton said the section basketball games are a priority.
“The good thing about basketball and wrestling is that basically the WPIAL determined that if you can’t get them in, they will figure them out,” Dalton said. “But I feel that’s unfair because all three of our programs are competing for a section title. I feel it’s a disservice not to get them in. All of them are, I can use the (phrase), ‘in the hunt.’”
Waynesburg’s wrestling team will end its 10-day quarantine next week. The first match is a Jan. 25 dual meet against South Fayette.
The boys and girls basketball team at Waynesburg were not affected.
Mapletown has not played a basketball game this season. The girls team is down to five players and the boys have a healthy 11. Mapletown had to get 10 practices in before playing.
The WPIAL is holding an open basketball tournament this season, allowing any team that chooses to do so to compete in the event.
Teasdale injured in crash
Gavin Teasdale,a four-time Class AA state wrestling champion from Jefferson-Morgan, recently sustained serious injuries in an automobile accident.
The single-car crash happened over the holidays and left Teasdale with injuries to his vertebrae in his neck, which required surgery.
Teasdale attended Iowa and Penn State but left both schools. He is currently not wrestling in college.
BV coach resigns
Rob Miele resigned as boys soccer coach at Belle Vernon after three seasons.
Miele said in a post on Twitter: “To every player, past and present, thank you for your dedication to the BVA soccer program. I feel I had the best coaching job in the world and that was because of you.
“To the BVA soccer community, thank you for the support of our players since Day 1.”
In four seasons, Miele had a 57-16-2 overall record and 36-8-2 mark in the section. His teams won one section title and finished second three times.