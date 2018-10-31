MCMURRAY – The Carmichaels High School volleyball players chuckled during timeouts and even got a few laughs out of the Mikes’ student section that grew in numbers throughout Wednesday night in the Peters Township gymnasium.
No, this didn’t have the feel of a WPIAL semifinal match despite it being the deepest the Mikes have ever advanced in the program’s 26-year history.
Though never before playing in the Class A semifinals, second-seeded Carmichaels was relaxed, confident and controlled play early to sweep previously unbeaten and third-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-0, and advance to the Mikes’ first volleyball championship match.
Carmichaels (17-0) will play Bishop Canevin in the finals at noon Saturday at Fox Chapel High School.
“It’s such a humbling experience,” said Carmichaels coach Ashley Shoemaker, who is in her 10th season. “I feel so blessed that we even get the chance to accomplish (winning a title). It’s great to see all the hard work over 10 years come to this.”
Unlike in their opening two playoff matches – wins over Burgettstown and Beaver County Christian – the Mikes didn’t have to come from behind.
Greensburg Central Catholic (16-1) scored the opening point in each of the games, but then quickly found itself trailing for the remainder. Carmichaels scored four unanswered points in the opening game and six straight during each of the next two games to take firm control.
“It really helped with our confidence,” said Carmichaels libero Micaela Ricco. “If we dug ourselves in a hole, we would have been able to dig our way out. But when we have a lead we are much more comfortable on the court.”
Ricco had nine service points and eight digs.
Each time the Centurions built momentum in the opening game it was ruined by miscues, including multiple serves into the net. Carmichaels won the first game, 25-19, behind the strong play of Taylor Christopher, who found the back line on a return and had a big block to shift momentum.
The 6-1 lead the Mikes jumped out to culminated in a huge spike from Emma Hyatt. Carmichaels used six-, five- and a pair of three-point runs to win the game, 25-18.
“Going into the match, (our players) had the mindset and knew what they needed to do,” Shoemaker said. “The early leads definitely built that confidence and allowed us to relax. But you can’t be too relaxed. It’s about playing the point at hand, not the one behind us or the next.”
Carmichaels lost Halloween night last year, also at Peters Township, after it led California 2-0, dropping the final three games in a gut-wrenching defeat. This time, there would be no comeback.
The Mikes finished Greensburg Central Catholic in the third game by forging a 14-6 lead and keeping the Centurions at a distance to earn a 25-18 victory.
Christopher had 11 kills and two blocks. Alexandra McGee had 10 service points and 11 assists, Grace Kerr finished with 15 digs and 16 assists and Emma Hyatt had 8 kills and 3 blocks.
“The girls have always been about rewriting the history,” Shoemaker said. “Our chance to rewrite that history was right here, tonight. And that’s exactly what they did.”