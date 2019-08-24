MONONGAHELA — Andrew Thomas ran for three touchdowns, Griffin Beattie caught a TD pass and ran for another score and Chartiers Valley used a pair of 21-point quarters to defeat host Ringgold 42-0 Friday night at Joe Montana Stadium.
The loss spoiled the coaching debut of Ringgold's Darwin Manges.
After a scoreless first quarter, Thomas had touchdown runs of nine and five yards to push CV to a 14-0 lead. Beattie then caught a 72-yard TD pass from Anthony Mackey to make it 21-0 at halftime.
Thomas capped the scoring with a 22-yard TD run in the third quarter.