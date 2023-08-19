Chartiers Valley football coach Aaron Fitzgerald anticipates an abundant harvest this fall because, like any good gardener, he sowed the seeds for success during the dark and barren months.
After a 2-8 campaign, his first at the helm, Fitzgerald tilled and cultivated a change of culture.
“All winter the expectations were set high and the boys achieved those and developed their own. They’re starting to change the climate,” he said.
Fitzgerald said it was great to witness players taking on leadership and follow-ship roles.
“They were weeding the garden themselves,” he enthused. “The seeds we want to grow are allowed to grow because opportunities are presenting themselves. We don’t have to deal with bad habits or poor work ethic because it’s all been instilled from December through May.”
Come September, the Colts should reap the rewards. They’ll all feast.
“The goal is to be a playoff contender, enter the playoffs and charge full steam ahead,” Fitzgerald said. “I do think we have an opportunity to have more success than last year simply because of the time we have put in and more importantly because we are well-rooted in our culture.”
CV’s opponents are all immersed in the culture of winning. The Colts participate in the Class 4A Parkway Conference that boasts Aliquippa, Central Valley, Montour, West Allegheny, New Castle, Ambridge and Blackhawk. Aliquippa won its 19th district title, most in WPIAL history, last fall.
“We compete in the best conference in 4A and there are a lot of lessons to learn. You develop true character and become better men later on from facing such tough challenges week in and week out,” Fitzgerald said.
“Our young guys have been like sponges prepping. We’re focusing on the little things. We will be able to flip the script by being able to be flexible and responding to the variants we encounter.”
The one variant Fitzgerald is unable to control is CV’s youth. On offense, they will start many juniors with a few seniors sprinkled into the lineup. The Colts also have sophomores that have not seen Friday night action.
“We are young but passionate with great energy and enthusiasm,” said Fitzgerald. “Our ceiling is high.”
Senior Chase Schofield is battling sophomore Michael Lawrence for the quarterback spot. Schofield is smart and decisive, says Fitzgerald. Lawrence is strong, a power guy and dynamic.
“They both bring different qualities that will help us,” Fitzgerald said.
At running back are Austin Efthimiades and Tayshaun Lewis while Rudy Morris returns to lead the receiving corps that also features Dylan Czarnacki and his brother Jack and Halid Adams as well as freshman Zach Gleason and sophomore Julius Best.
“We are excited to see what they do as a crew and how well they mesh with the quarterback,” Fitzgerald said.
Nicolas Evangelista anchors an offensive line that will feature three new faces. Rob Modelo joins the experienced tackle while Isshak Adam, Matt Wall and Cam Connor vied for the open slots.
“We have depth but across the board we are young,” Fitzgerald said.
Tyler Glover is a veteran at tight end and a leader that should bind the line.
With Glover, Morris, Lewis, Lawrence, Adam and Evangelista the Colts are experienced on defense and that aspect of the game should be a team strength. Even Justin Terhune, a sophomore, was a starter last season as a freshman.
“We have a point of emphasis on the defensive side of the ball to be more hard-nosed, fundamentally sound and have expectations when letting up scores. Three-and-out is where we’d like to live. Take one series at a time and define ourselves as a sound unit rather than being individuals. I want them to play as 11,” Fitzgerald said.
“We really hit hard on the communications aspect so that everyone understands not just their position but surrounding positions so we don’t have those mental busts. Slowing things down so they understand stunts, leverage, positioning is really where we aimed to get the boys where we need to be successful.”
Chartiers Valley opens the season at home Friday against South Fayette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.