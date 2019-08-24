McDONALD — A strong defensive effort and capitalizing on some key mistakes, Chartiers-Houston stopped Fort Cherry, 23-0, in a non-section game in a Week Zero game.
The Bucs' defense produced six turnovers, three in each half, in recording the shutout.
The Bucs built a 9-0 lead at halftime, thanks to some key plays. Robbie Ward broke through and blocked a punt that rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety with 10:44 left in the half.
The Bucs then scored a touchdown when Jimmy Sadler caught a 23-yard pass from quarterback Anthony Lento with 1:44 before intermission. Lento had 60 passing yards.
Sam Dewalt had a touchdown run and 63 yards rushing.