Mollis congratulates Brightwell

Charleroi manager Luke Mollis congratulates Colton Brightwell after he hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning in Thursday's Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Tournament game against Paxton at Latrobe-Derry Teener League Rosa-Oglietta Park.

 Jim Downey

LATROBE — Charleroi's playoff run came to a close Thursday afternoon with a 3-2 loss to Paxton in the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Tournament held at Latrobe-Derry Teener League Rosa-Oglietta Park.

Charleroi put together quite a run in tournament play with a 5-0 record in the Region 6 tournament and 2-2 mark in the state tournament, after finishing 12-3 in the regular season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription