Three players scoed in double figures to help Carmichaels to a 52-46 victory over McGuffey in a non-conference game.
The Mikes go to 4-0 while McGuffey drops to 1-2.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Three players scoed in double figures to help Carmichaels to a 52-46 victory over McGuffey in a non-conference game.
The Mikes go to 4-0 while McGuffey drops to 1-2.
Aydain Adamson led the way with 15 points. Dom Colarusso added 13 and Alec Anderson chipped in 10.
Philip McCuen led the Highlanders with 13 points, Jantzen Durban tossed in 12 and Graayson Wallace had 11.
Girls results
Three players scoed in double figures to help Avella 46-30 victory over the Ellis School in a non-section game.
Ava Frank blazed the trail by scoring 12 points, Katie Dryer had 11 and Sid Strope added 10.
Kailie Kristian led the Ellis School (1-2) with eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.