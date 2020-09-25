ELLSWORTH – Bailey Jones rushed for 239 yards and scored three touchdowns Friday night to power Carmichaels to a 41-16 victory over Bentworth in a Tri-County South Conference game.
The win was the third straight and tied the Mikes with Avella for first place in the conference. Avella won a 21-20 decision over West Greene Thursday night for their third straight conference victory.
Bentworth fell to 1-2 in the conference and overall.
Tyler Richmond gave Carmichaels a 6-0 lead when he pulled in a 92-yard touchdown pass from Trenton Carter.
But Owen Petrisek broke off a 27-yard run for a second quarter score and Trever Richardson gave Bentworth a 7-6 lead with the extra-point kick.
That’s when Jones took over. He went 48 yards for a touchdown, then Carter ran for the two-point conversion. Jones scored again, this time from 15 yards, to give Carmichaels a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Bentworth then rallied in the third quarter, tackling the Carmichaels punter in the end zone for a safety then capping the next drive with a three-yard run for a touchdown.
But Jones’ 19-yard run, his third touchdown of the game, gave the Mikes a 27-16 lead.
Carmichaels put the game away when Carter found Jacob Smith for an 85-yard touchdown and Hunter Voithofer scored the final TD on a nine-yard run.
Petrisek had 20 carries for 127 yards and the two scores.
Carter completed 4 of 11 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
Next week Carmichaels plays host to West Greene in a key conference matchup.