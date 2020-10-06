PITTSBURGH – Central Catholic sophomore Rocco Salvitti, a Canonsburg resident, placed third Tuesday at the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf individual championship held at South Hills Country Club.
Salvitti shot an even-par 71 and advances to the PIAA Championships that will be held Oct. 20 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Moon’s Justin Scally won the title with an impressive 2-under 69, one stroke ahead of Shady Side Academy’s Adam Lauer.
Patrick Bush played solid enough over 16 holes Tuesday to be in contention for a top medal.
Unfortunately for the Belle Vernon sophomore, a tournament round of golf has 18 holes.
Bush struggled a bit through the first eight holes with 38, but played the final eight holes in a spectacular 27, for a 16-hole total of 65. However, he closed out the front with a nine then made the turn with another nine to finish with 12-over 83.
Bush finished tied with Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal in 25th place at 83.
The Leopards’ Tyler Mocello was in position to finish in the top 10 and advance to the PIAA Championships, but took a double-bogey six on No. 11 and had three bogeys over the final six holes to finish with 9-over 80 and a tie for 17th place.
The cut for the top 10 places was 5-over 76. Scally easily beat the target score and so did Lauer.
Upper St. Clair’s Jack Urban (74), Fox Chapel’s Aidan Oehrle (75), Franklin Regional’s Chuck Tragesser (75), Mars’ Blake Bertolo (76), Central Catholic’s Carter Pitcairn (76), Franklin Regional’s Michael Wareham (76), and Upper St. Clair’s Scott Jordan (76) rounded out the top-10 finishers.
Peters Township’s Ellian Ascensio shot a 6-over 77, one stroke away from the target score. What did Ascencio in was a bogey on the par-4 17 and double-bogey on the par-4 18.
His showing was the best from PT golfers.
Andrew Poon finished tied with teammate Nick Wetzel tied for 32 with Nolan Kummer of Seneca Valley.
Christian Schreiber of Peters Township shot plus-20.