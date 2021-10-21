IRWIN — Canon-McMillan's playoff hopes took a major hit Friday nightr when the Big Macs were upset at Norwin, 16-7, in a Class 6A Quad County Conference game.
The loss leaves Canon-McMillan at 2-4 in the conference and 4-5 overall. It was the first conference win in six tries for Norwin (3-6 overall).
Norwin led 3-0 at halftime on a 32-yard field goal by Joey Castle.
The Kngihts made it 10-0 early in the fourth quarter when Dominic Barca broke loose for a 95-yard touchdown jaunt.
The Big Macs closed to within 10-7 when a long drive was capped by a 14-yard pass from Ben Urso to Owen Carter with 4:36 remaining. The Big Macs recovered the enusing onside kick but were called for blocking before the ball traveled 10 yards and had to kick off again.
Norwin then got a late 25-yard TD burst from Barca that sealed the win.