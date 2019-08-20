CALIFORNIA – When longtime Beth-Center coach Ed Woods was hired in May to take over the California High School football program, he and his staff were already behind the 8-ball. There was little time to prepare for the upcoming season.
However, it is a challenge Woods has accepted without reservation.
“We are still learning who the kids are and what they can do,” he said. “We want to play smashmouth football, but we have some athletes and have to see what the kids can do. The goal is still to get four yards a carry.”
Woods made Beth-Center into a model of consistency in his 17 seasons as its coach. The Bulldogs made the playoffs 13 consecutive years and compiled a 113-55 record before he resigned in January of 2016.
Woods brought all of his former staff from Beth-Center and added former Frazier defensive coordinator Zach Keefer.
“Our staff is very familiar with each other,” Woods said. “With Zach, I am familiar with him from our battles with Frazier and we have a great respect for one another.”
Woods said that he has still not watched film from California’s games last year as he wants to give the players a fresh start.
“I did not want to be persuaded by what I saw on film,” he said. “We will get a gauge on the players throughout camp.”
Woods pointed out a handful of players who have been leaders during the brief offseason and hopes they continue to provide leadership as the team heads into the season. That group consists of senior Sam Thomas, senior Cochise Ryan, senior Lucas Qualk and sophomore Damani Stafford.
Thomas is an offensive and defensive lineman who was an all-conference selection last season. Ryan could play quarterback or running back on offense and safety on defense. Ryan, who has breakaway speed, was second on the team in rushing last season with 513 yards, averaging a whopping 10.7 yards per carry in the Trojans’ triple-option offense. Ryan also averaged 19.8 yards on 10 pass receptions. he scored 11 touchdowns.
Qualk also is a running back and wasn’t far behind Ryan on the rushing chart. He ran for 503 yards and averaged 9.7 yards per carry.
McDaniels is an offensive lineman and Stafford is a fullback and linebacker.
“Hopefully, those kids lead the way on the field as well,” Woods said. “We also hope that the other players come on board.”
As far as expectations, Woods said the Trojans want to win the Tri-County South Conference championship. Last year, California shared the title with Monessen and West Greene.
“The goals won’t change, whether I am in my first year here or my 10th year here,” he said. “We want to win the conference and make some noise in the playoffs.”
Woods added what the keys are for a successful season.
“The kids have to buy in to what we do in all three phases of the game,” he said. “We are hoping to have 30 to 40 kids and we need everyone on board.”
California opens the season against a familiar opponent for Woods. The Trojans will play Friday in a nonconference game against Beth-Center.
California opens conference play at Monessen on Aug. 30 in a game that should go a long way in determining who has a chance to win the Tri-County South title.
The Trojans got off to a slow start last season, losing four of their first five games before rebounding to win five in a row then falling to Clairton in the first round of the Class A playoffs, 27-17.