COAL CENTER – In a game that the California High School boys basketball team needed to win to keep its playoff hopes alive, the Trojans downed Chartiers-Houston in a Section 2-AA game, 60-55.
“Our backs were against the wall and the guys seem to play better that way,” said California coach Aaron Balla. “We came out to play and shot well and they did not. We shot well at the line as well.”
The Free-throw line was a big key in the game as the Trojans made 23 of 30 attempts while the Bucs only attempted 16, making eight.
Eugene Briggs, the longtime Chartiers-Houston head coach, was disappointed with his team’s shooting.
“We missed a lot of layups and if we make them early on, then the game is over,” he said. “When you get the ball in the open court, it should be two points.
“But I won’t take anything away from (California), they played hard.”
With a win, the Trojans (4-4, 9-7) take over fourth place, and the final playoff position, in the section, a half-game ahead of the Bucs (3-4, 9-7).
The teams played evenly throughout the first quarter with the biggest lead being four points. California held a one-point lead heading into the second quarter, 15-14.
The game was tied five times in the opening period.
California opened up a 24-16 lead early in the second and maintained the eight-point lead midway through the quarter.
However, down 28-20, the Bucs closed the half with an 8-2 run to trim California’s lead to 32-30 at the break.
After the Trojans opened a 47-42 lead after three quarters, the Bucs used a 6-0 run to tie the score with 5:16 to go.
However, Chartiers-Houston could not grab the lead.
After a Seth Dunn basket cut the California lead to 56-51 with 57 seconds to play, the Trojans’ Malik Ramsey made four free throws late to close out the game.
Ramsey led all scorers with 23 points with Nate O’Savage (12) and Payton Conte (10) also hitting double figures for the Trojans.
Dunn led Chartiers-Houston with 17 points and Evan Simpson added 15.