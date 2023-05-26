SHIPPENSBURG – There is no shame in finishing second to a national champion who is headed to the University of Kentucky.
That was the fate for Canon-McMillan’s Rose Kuchera in the Class 3A girls triple jump Friday in the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Kuchera’s best jump in six attempts was 40-6 1/4, but West Chester Rustin senior Ava Alexander flew 41-5 1/2 on her first attempt to take the gold. Kuchera was third in the event at states last season.
Alexander, who won an indoor national title in 2022, won her second state title. She earned the gold as a sophomore.
“I was off by three inches in hitting my (PR) personal record in the triple jump,” Kuchera said. “I was happy with my performance in the triple jump.”
Kuchera, who will compete in the long jump Saturday, qualified for the 100-meter hurdle finals as an eighth-place finisher. The C-M junior crossed the finish line in 14.92. Kuchera was second in the state in the 100 hurdles last season.
“I’m very hungry to get my first state title, especially the long jump,” Kuchera said. “I am hoping to go 20 (feet) in the long jump tomorrow. It was definitely my best start in the 100 hurdles today, but the second half of my race is when it kind of fell short. I feel like I can definitely PR and do better tomorrow.”
Kuchera said her biggest disappointment was not qualifying for the finals in the 400 relay team. She teamed with Bryce Dean, Abigail Mitrik and Bennett Pidro in finishing ninth with a time of 48.40.
The Big Macs finished seventh in the event at the state meet last year and had high expectations to return to the podium.
“I’m pretty upset about the 4x100 because we had pretty-high expectations, but it happens,” Kuchera said.
South Fayette’s Olivia Renk finished 18th in the Class 3A 100 (12.35) and (15th) in the 200 (25.18). Pidro was 19th in the 100 with a time of 12.37 and 22nd in the 200 (25.78).
Burgettstown’s Peyton Mermon placed 11th in the Class 2A 400 in 59.60. Ringgold’s Angela Massey was 26th in the Class 3A race in 1:01.25.
Fort Cherry’s Ava Menzies placed 18th in the 200-meter dash (26.41) in Class 2A. Mermon was 23rd in 27.46.
South Fayette’s Delaney Schumaker was 15th in the 300 hurdles (46.65).
The Big Macs’ Maggie Clair was 21st in the shot put with a throw of 34-0. Teammate Elizabeth Franczyk was 28th in the triple jump (32-6 ¾).
Waynesburg’s Emily Mahle finished 19th in the Class 2A long jump (15-11 1/2).
The Blue Devils’ Eden Rush was 19th in the Class 2A javelin (111-3).
