Cody Lubinsky scored the decisive goal and Drew Knight recorded the shutout as No. 7 Butler knocked off No. 2 Peters Township in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
The Golden Tornado (13-4-2) will face No. 6 Pine-Richland in the semifinals Tuesday. Peters Township fell to 13-3.
Fox Chapel 4, Canon-McMillan 1: Fourth-seeded Fox Chapel (13-3-2) scored twice in each half to defeat No. 5 Canon-McMillan, 4-0, in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
The Foxes (13-3-2) will meet No. 1 Seneca Valley in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Big Macs fell to 12-6.
Charleroi 3, GC Catholic 2: Landon Barcus’ second goal of the match with about six minutes remaining lifted the Cougars to an upset of the top-seeded Centurions in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals.
Charleroi (16-2-0) advances to Tuesday’s semifinal against Eden Christian Academy. Eden Christian Academy (15-2-1) edged Seton-La Salle, 2-1. The Cougars played in the Class AA semifinals last year.
Barcus opened the scoring in the 19th minute. The lead doubled when Arlo McIntyre was successful on a penalty kick about nine minutes that was set up when Barcus was fouled in the box.
Greensburg C.C.’s Carlo Denis cut the deficit in half with a goal at 8:35.
The Cougars maintained their tenouos lead until Denis tied the match on a penalty kick with 15:56 remaining.
