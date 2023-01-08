Boys basketball
Shane Cornali recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds for Fort Cherry in a 66-31 win over Avella at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown.
Owen Norman also scored 14 for the Rangers (10-2). Avella fell to 2-11.
• Zxavian Willis scored 18 points to help Washington edge Quaker Valley, 49-46, at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic.
Noah Jordan scored 16 for the Quakers (6-3).
Washington improved to 9-2.
• Colin Cross scored 21 points and Damarr Turner added 19 as Weir (WV) knocked off the host team at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic, 70-54.
Caleb Russell scored 19 points and Zack Schrockman had 18 for the Blue Devils (4-6).
• Brandon Bell led West Allegheny (5-7) over Chartiers-Houston, 62-50, with 24 points in a win at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic.
Nate Gregory scored 16 for Chartiers-Houston (10-3).
Girls basketball
Raney Staub poured in 22 points, while Olivia Kemp and Za’layah Edwards scored 11 each for Fort Cherry (7-5) in a 68-40 victory over Avella at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic.
Katie Dryer scored 14 for Avella (6-6) and Hanna Brownlee chipped in 10.
Fort Cherry improved to 7-5.
• Kara Bridge, Kyleigh Nagy and Alyssa Minton each scored nine points as OLSH beat Chartiers-Houston, 47-21, at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic. Ava Capozzoli scored a game-high 12 points for Chartiers-Houston (7-6).
OLSH moved to 7-4.
• In nonsection play, Ruby Morgan scored 14 points and Macie Justice had 13 points as Trinity defeated Union, 49-42.
Kristina Bozek added 10 points for Trinity (6-3), which trailed by five points at halftime. Kelly Cleaver had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Union (5-5) while teammate Kylie Fruebsboofer scored 16 points.
• Ella Smith scored 13 points and Olivia Ginocchi and Ava Henke added 12 each to lead West Allegheny to a 55-33 win at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic. Olivia Woods led Washington (7-3) with 11 points. West Allegheny improved to 4-7.
