Wild Things trim roster
The Wild Things concluded their spring training schedule Sunday with a 7-2 home win over the Lake Erie Crushers.
Washington finished the exhibition schedule with a 5-1 record, the lone loss Saturday at Lake Erie, 1-0.
The regular season begins Friday at Evansville.
The Wild Things also trimmed their roster as they attempt to get down to Frontier League limit of 24 active players.
On Saturday, outfielder Turner Hill had his contract purchased by the San Francisco Giants organization. The former Marietta College standout was in camp as a rookie after winning the batting title in the MLB Draft League last summer.
Washington released pitchers Nick Beardsley, Joseph Brennan and Tim Sabo, catcher Lolo Williams and outfielder John Schulefrand, putting the Wild Things at 26 active players.
High school baseball
Ringgold blanked Albert Gallatin, 5-0, Saturday at German-Masontown Park to tie Laurel Highlands for second place in Class 4A Section 2.
The Rams (6-4, 8-10) will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 team out of the section because they swept the Mustangs (6-4, 7-8) during the season series.
Latrobe (9-1, 12-6) won the section and Uniontown (5-5, 7-7) will represent the conference as the fourth-place team when the playoffs begin May 15.
The brackets will be unveiled for all playoff teams May 12.
Ringgold’s Gianni Cantini had 13 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout over the Colonials, who had five hits.
Teammate Mason Suss had four hits, including three RBI. The Rams scored the only run Cantini needed in the first inning and added two in the third and two in the fifth.
- Avella’s seventh-inning rally fell short in a 6-3 setback to California in Class A Section 1 play Saturday at Polar Star Field.
The Trojans (8-2, 12-3) built up a 6-0 lead after scoring one in the first, three in the sixth and two in the seventh before the Eagles (6-6, 9-6).
Addison Panepinto walked and struck out three in earning the victory. Teammates Caden Powell, Aidan Lawson and Brody Todd each had a double.
Brian Martos doubled and singled for Avella. Isaiah Bradick took the loss, but he had six strikeouts and one walk.
Both teams have clinched a spot in the playoffs, but California could have the tiebreaker over Carmichaels (8-2, 12-3) if it wins its final two section game because of sweeping the Mikes in the regular season. Avella’s section games have been completed and could grab the third spot if Fort Cherry (5-4, 8-7) stumbles in its final three section contests.
- Fort Cherry scored six runs in the first and cruised to an 11-1 victory over Mapletown Saturday in Class A Section 1 play at Fort Cherry.
The Rangers (5-4, 8-7) have two section games against Jefferson-Morgan (4-6, 5-9) and one with the Maples (1-8, 1-11). Fort Cherry could climb as high as third if it wins out, but setbacks to the Rockets and Mapletown would have them finishing outside of the playoff window. The top four teams in each section advance to the WPIAL postseason.
Adam Wolfe pitched three innings in the five-inning contest for the win. He had two strikeouts and walked two with one run allowed. Owen Norman threw the last two innings. Ethan Faletto, Blake Sweder and Norman each had a base hit, as the Rangers drew 11 walks.
- Chartiers-Houston scored 12 runs in the first inning en route to a 17-0 Class 2A Section 1 win Saturday at Perryopolis Athletic Baseball Field.
The Buccaneers (9-1, 15-2) have a home-and-home series with Charleroi (8-2, 11-3) that begins today at 4 p.m. at Chartiers-Houston.
Both are playoff bound, but a sweep of the series would give the Bucs at least a share of the section title, as they split both games with Burgettstown (7-1, 8-2).
The Blue Devils have four section contests remaining (2 against Frazier and 2 with Washington).
Luke Camden, Paul Williamson and Jake Mele each had three RBI for Chartiers-Houston against the Commodores. Mele also doubled. Keegan Kosek was 3-for-4 and drove in two runs.
Bentworth (5-7, 9-8) swept a doubleheader with Beth-Center (2-8, 4-12) Saturday to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot out of Class 2A Section 1.
- John Chalus and Coby Goelz hit first-inning home runs to help propel Bethel Park to an 11-1 victory over Trinity Saturday in Class 5A Section 2 play.
The Black Hawks (9-1, 12-4) have clinched the section title. South Fayette (6-3, 13-3) needs a victory over Upper St. Clair (3-6, 9-8) to clinch second place.
Peters Township (6-4, 10-6) could tie the Lions for second if they stumble against the Panthers, which would knock the Hillers (3-7, 4-8) out of the fourth and final playoff spot.
High school softball
- Charleroi scored seven runs in the fifth to put away Saturday’s Class 2A Section 3 victory over Fort Cherry, 12-2.
The Cougars (8-2, 13-2) host Our Lady of Sacred Heart (10-1, 12-2) this afternoon at 4 p.m. Charleroi defeated the Chargers, 3-1, in their first meeting this season.
The Cougars finish up section play Tuesday at Bentworth (5-5, 5-7).
Sofia Celaschi struck out eight and walked one in earning the win. She also doubled. Teammate McKenna DeUnger was a home run shy of the cycle. Emma Stefanick had three hits, including a double. Maddie Lancy also doubled, and Ella Sypolt had two singles for Charleroi.
Cadence Fehl-Gariglio doubled for the Rangers (6-6, 7-8) who are still mathematically alive for the postseason but need some help.
- Our Lady of Sacred Heart used an eight-run second to break open Saturday’s Class 2A Section 3 game, as the Chargers earned a 12-2 victory over Burgettstown.
The Blue Devils’ Layla Sherman had two hits. Burgettstown (6-4, 9-6) is at Bentworth this afternoon at 4 before hosting Washington (0-9, 0-10) to finish section play.
Women’s college lacrosse
Allegheny College tied the game at 10:16 of the third quarter before Washington and Jefferson scored five straight to down the Gators, 14-10, Saturday to win the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) tournament.
Sarah Labovitz scored four goals and added an assist for the Presidents (15-3). Teammates Caleigh Bogats and Mya Bolinda had three tallies apiece. Aisa Uhler added two for W&J.
Junior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Brown made 12 saves for the Presidents. She was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.
W&J has automatically qualified for the NCAA Division III Championship tournament. The 48-team field will be announced this morning at 10:30. First and second-round games are scheduled for May 13 and 14.
College softball
Waynesburg won its second straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) tournament Saturday in a 6-3 victory at top-seeded Westminster.
The Yellow Jackets (29-8) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first and rode the arm of sophomore pitcher Sydney Wilson, who improved in the circle to 17-4. Wilson yielded three runs (two earned) in seven innings. She struck out six.
Wilson was named the tournament’s most outstanding player for the second straight season.
Waynesburg extended its advantage to 3-0 in the fifth before the Titans (29-13) scored a run in the bottom of the frame. The Yellow Jackets added two insurance runs in the seventh. Westminster cut the deficit to three, but Wilson closed the door on any comeback.
Grace Higgins hit a solo home run and had two hits for the Jackets. Teammates Ella Brookman and Sydney Senay doubled and had two hits. Senay knocked in three runs and Brookman two.
Brookman, Wilson, Brin Hunter and Autumn Stemple were named to the all-tournament team.
Waynesburg has automatically qualified for the NCAA Division III tournament. The brackets are scheduled for release May 15 with the tournament beginning May 19.
College baseball
Washington & Jefferson baseball swept Allegheny by scores of 9-5 and 10-1 on Saturday to lock up the top seed in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) tournament next week.
The two victories put Presidents coach Jeff Mountain at 600 wins.
W&J battled back from a 3-0 deficit in Game 1, as Evan Sante hit a two-run homer in the third. All three runs in the third for the Presidents were unearned.
W&J scored two runs in the fifth for a 5-3 advantage.
Tyler Horvat smacked a three-run blast in the seventh to provide the Presidents with a 9-3 advantage.
The Presidents scored one run in the first and three in the second to take control early in Game 2.
Sam Schuster and Tony Tamilia had RBI doubles, with Schuster’s hit scoring one and Tamilia two, as W&J increased its lead to 8-0 in the fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.