ROGERSVILLE — Colin Brady ran for 290 yards and scored five touchdowns as West Greene defeated Bentworth 49-33 in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday night.
Brady scored on runs of 39, 27, 14, 43 and 65 yards for the Pioneers, who won for the first time.
Billy Whitlach and Seth Burns each scored on 27-yard runs for West Greene, which led 21-7 at halftime.
Bentworth's Benjamin Hays had a one-yard scoring plunge and returned a kickoff 99 yards for another touchdown. Vitali Daniels passed for one touchdown and ran for another.
