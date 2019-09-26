Elijah Cincinnati, Logan Errett and Alex Tush combined for seven goals as Trinity knocked off previously undefeated Belle Vernon 7-0 Thursday night in Section 3-AAA.
Cincinnati scored three goals and assisted on another to lead the Trinity onslaught. Errett and Tush each scored two goals and Mason Pendergast had an assist as the Hillers, who led 4-0 at halftime, improved to 5-2 in the section and 6-3 overall.
Goalkeeper Colby Thomas blanked Belle Vernon (8-1, 11-1), which lost for the first time since last year’s playoffs.
• Canon-McMillan broke a scoreless tie with a pair of goals in the second half to slip past visiting Baldwin 2-0 in Section 2-AAAA.
Joey Fonagy opened the scoring, finding the net with a penalty kick. With about 25 minutes remaining, Anderson Jones scored an insurance goal on a header off a corner kick by Luke Gladden.
Canon-McMillan (7-1-1, 10-2-1) has won four in a row.
• Bentworth and host Brentwood played to a 2-2 tie in Section 4-A.
Brian Hustava and Jaxon Selvoski scored the goals for Bentworth, which is 5-3-1 in section and 7-4-1 overall. Brentwood remains in first place in the section at 6-1-2. The Spartans are 6-2-2 overall.
• Peters Township used a pair of first-half goals to beat visiting South Park 2-0 in a non-section game.
Nathan Farmer and Zachary Gallagher each had a goal for PT, which improved its record to 2-5-2.