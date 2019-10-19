Burrell marked Charleroi leading scorer Cullin Woytovich in Saturday’s WPIAL Class 2A first-round boys soccer playoff match, but three other Cougars scored in a 3-1 victory Saturday at Franklin Regional.
Chaleroi improved to 18-1 and will play Shady Side Academy (13-2-1) Wednesday in the quarterfinals at a site and time to be determined. The Indians blanked Waynesburg, 4-0.
“They put three guys on Cullin (Woytovich) and that left two guys open, which we were able to take advantage of,” Charleroi coach Jon Ducoli said. “My backline was really solid today and transitioned really well.”
The Cougars opened up the scoring at 3:51 of the first half when Jace Kepich set up JD Fleming for a 1-0 lead. Kepich extended Charleroi’s advantage to 2-0 after receiving a pass from Ty Patterson at 21:35 of the first half. Woytovich set up Eben McInytre for a 3-0 lead at 31:51 of the first half.
Cougars goalkeeper Nick Goodwin made five saves.
Charleroi advanced to the semifinals last season and won a match in the playoffs for the first time in program history.
Belle Vernon 1, Indiana 0: Nathaniel Kikel scored in the first half and Belle Vernon’s backline and goalkeeper T.J. Watson held Indiana off the score sheet for a 1-0 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs at James Weir Stadium.
The Leopards (17-1) play Blackhawk (11-3-4) on Wednesday in the quarterfinals at a site and time to be determined. The Cougars edged South Fayette, 1-0.
Watson only needed to make two saves for the clean sheet, but his defenders, including Andrew Martin, who cleared a Little Indians’ chance late in the match, were up to the task.
Indiana’s season ends at 8-10-1.
Blackhawk 1, South Fayette 0: Nolan Finkbeiner scored off a header with 26;33 remaining to give Blackhawk a 1-0 upset win over host and No. 5 seed South Fayette in Class 3A.
Blackhawk (11-34) advances to play belle Vernon. South fayette’s season ends with a 14-4 record.
Hampton 2, Ringgold 1, SO: Ringgold had Hampton on the ropes, but the Talbots were able to tie the match late in the second half and win in the shootout in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs at Hampton.
The Talbots (14-3-2) won the penalty-kick shootout, 4-3, after two 15-minute overtimes didn’t produce any goals.
Andrew Bottino, Brian Long and Frankie Lowstetter scored for the Rams (10-9) in the shootout.
Bottino scored in the first half and Ringgold carried the 1-0 lead into halftime.
Springdale 1, Chartiers-Houston 0: Mike Mitchell scored the match’s only goal late in the first half and sixth-seeded Springdale defeated Chartiers-Houston 1-0 in the opening round of the Class A playoffs at Fox Chapel.