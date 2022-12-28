Tournament Most Valuable Player Troy Wright scored a game-high 20 points and Jefferson-Morgan, just as it did in the opening round, started each half with a strong quarter and defeated Carmichaels 57-41 to win the Carmichaels Lions Club’s boys basketball tournament Wednesday night.
The key to the victory by Jefferson-Morgan (6-4) was the first and third quarters, when the Rockets outscored Carmichaels by a combined 37-19. J-M jumped out to a 20-10 lead after one quarter but the Mikes closed to within 26-22 at halftime.
The Rockets played a strong third quarter, padding their advantage to 43-31 and the Mikes could not fuel a comeback. J-M has won five of its last six games.
Houston Guesman and John Woodward supported Wright’s big offensive game by tossing in 11 points each.
Alex Anderson led Carmichaels (6-4) with 14 points. Aydan Adamson had 11.
Fort Cherry 77, Western Beaver 50: Owen Norman had another big scoring game and Fort Cherry had no trouble advancing to the Avella tournament semifinals with a 77-50 victory over Western Beaver.
Norman poured in a game-high 32 points as the Rangers improved their record to 6-2. Fort Cherry led 24-10 after one quarter and 42-23 at halftime, continuing a recent trend of overpowering opponents in the first half.
Shane Cornali was the only other FC player in double figures with 12 points.
Western Beaver (4-4), which fell into the consolation bracket, was led by Levi Gray’s 21 points.
Canon-McMillan 74, Albert Gallatin 60: Roman Koenemund led three Canon-McMillan players in double figures with 19 points and the Big Macs moved into the championship game of the Trinity tournament with a 74-60 win over Albert Gallatin at Hiller Hall.
Canon-McMillan (3-5) will play Hickory for the title Thursday at 3 p.m.
Koenemund, who did much of his damage from long range by making five three-point field goals, helped the Big Macs build a 37-23 halftime lead. AG (3-4) pulled to within 51-41 after three quarters but C-M won the scoring in the fourth period.
Eamon O’Donoghue finished with 18 points for the Big Macs and Evan Morris tossed in 11.
AG’s Greyson Jarrett scored a game-high 20 points.
Washington 64, South Park 33: Washington outscored South Park in each quarter on the way to a 64-33 victory in the Delvin Miller Memorial Invitational at Monessen.
Ruben Gordon led three Wash High players in double figures with 21 points. De’Ondre Daugherty added 19 points and Brayce Patterson chipped in 10 for Washington (6-2). which led 31-16 at halftime and 52-22 after three quarters.
Luke Scraff led South Park (4-6) with 14 points.
Monessen 60, Propel Braddock Hills 49: Davontay Clayton and Lorenzo Gardner combined for 28 points to lead Monessen to a 60-49 victory over Propel Braddock Hills in the Delvin Miller Memorial Invitational.
Clayton had 17 points and Gardner 11 for Monessen (7-1), which led 26-22 at halftime.
Kato Hill and Giante Clemmons each scored 12 points for Propel Braddock Hills (3-4).
Chartiers-Houston 65, SS Beaver 50: Four players reached double figure to help Chartiers-Houston take 65-50 victory over South Side Beaver in the Avella tournament.
Manny Ntumgia led the Bucs with 17 points while Nate Gregory added 16, Avery Molek 12 and Justus Buckingham 12 for the Bucs (7-1).
Brady Almashy scored 16 points for SSB (2-5).
Hickory 52, Trinity 41: Three players scored in double figures to lead Hickory over Trinity 52-41 in the Trinity Christmas Tournament.
Ryland Dye score 13 points, Tyler Djackovich tossed in 12 and Aiden enock added 10 for Hickory (3-2).
Tim Hodges scored 16 points and Owen Wayman contributed 11 for the Hillers (4-4).
Brownsville 48, Bentworth 41: Brownsville held Bentworth to only seven points in the first half and went on to a 48-41 victory in the championship game of the Bearcats' tournament.
Damarion Brown scored a game-high 19 points to pace the Falcons (6-1), who led 10-4 after one quarter and 23-7 at halftime. Bentworth (6-3) closed to within 35-23 after three quarters.
Landon Urcho was the only Bentworth player to finish in double figures as she scored 17 points.
Mapletown 55, Beth-Center 25: Three players scored in double figures to lead Mapletown to a 55-25 victory over Beth-Center in the Carmichaels Lions Club tournament.
Braden McIntire led the way with 15 points and Cohen Stout added 10. Landon Stevenson, who went over 1,000 career points Tuesday, scored 13 points for the Maples (3-5).
Jason Zellie led B-C (1-8) with six points.
California 55, Frazier 48: Aidan Lowden tossed in 21 points and California used some sticky first-half defense to defeat Frazier 55-48 in the Charleroi tournament.
Dom Martini scored 13 points for California (4-4), which led 22-15 at halftime.
Frazier’s Keyshaun Thompson scored a game-high 22 points.
Burgettstown 57, Avella 41: Three players scored in double figures to push Burgettstown past Avella, 57-41, in the opening round of the Avella tournament.
Zach Shrockman led the way with 15 points. Andrew Bredel poured in 13 points and Caleb Russell added 12 for the Blue Devils (3-3).
Colton and Westley Burchianti each scored 12 points for Avella (1-7).
South Fayette 66, Bethel Park 61: Elijah Hill was too much for Bethel Park as he scored a game-high 33 points, powering South Fayette to a 66-61 victory over the Black Hawks in the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny.
The Lions (6-2) needed all of Hill’s production, along with 15 points each from Michael Plasko and Gavin Orosz, to defeat Bethel Park as the game was close throughout.
Carrick 50, West Greene 48: Carrick used a weak-side rebound and tip-in with one second remaining to cap a rally and defeat West Greene 50-48 in the consolation game of the Bentworth tournament.
West Greene (1-7) led almost the entire way as the Pioneers held leads of 13-11 after one quarter, 29-23 at halftime and 41-31 after three quarters. What did in West Greene was its free-throw shooting. The Pioneers converted only nine of 20 attempts, which helped fuel the comeback by Carrick (3-7).
Josiah Burt scored 14 points to lead the Raiders.
Sophomore Lane Allison had another strong game for West Greene, scoring a team-high 19 points.
Uniontown 109, Waynesburg 49: Uniontown scored 74 first-half points en route to a 109-49 victory over Waynesburg in the Snowball Classic in Oakland, Md.
The Red Raiders (8-1) led 74-31 at halftime and 94-40 after three quarters.
Jeremiah Hartner led the Red Raiders with 20 points, Notorious Groomes and Taevian Richardson each scored 17.
Dane Woods led Waynesburg (2-9) with 16 points. Alex VanSickle had 12.
In other games: McGuffey was a 59-15 winner over Propel Montour in the Avella tournament. No game details were reported.
