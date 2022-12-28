PIAA basketball stock image

Tournament Most Valuable Player Troy Wright scored a game-high 20 points and Jefferson-Morgan, just as it did in the opening round, started each half with a strong quarter and defeated Carmichaels 57-41 to win the Carmichaels Lions Club’s boys basketball tournament Wednesday night.

The key to the victory by Jefferson-Morgan (6-4) was the first and third quarters, when the Rockets outscored Carmichaels by a combined 37-19. J-M jumped out to a 20-10 lead after one quarter but the Mikes closed to within 26-22 at halftime.

