CANONSBURG — Canon-McMillan's Colton Dean was one tricky hurdle shy of making it four-for-four, but the sophomore will take the title of overall MVP at the Washington-Greene County Track and Field Championships.

Dean won the 300 hurdles (39.18), 200-meter dash (22.30) and long jump (22-10), but stumbled over a hurdle in the 110 high hurdles and finished third in 16.72 behind Burgettstown's Sondre Lunde (15.42) and teammate Tyler Armstead (16.45).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In