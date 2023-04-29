Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.