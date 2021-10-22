charleroi helmet

CHARLEROI — Albert Gallatin scored the game's first 43 points and cruised to a 50-16 win over Charleroi in a non-conference game Friday night at Myron Pottios Stadium.

Albert Gallatin (5-3) led 21-0 after one quarter and 43-0 at halftime.

Caleb Matzus-Chapman and Caleb DeHaven each had two touchdown runs for the Colonials. James Marvin returned a blocked punt for a first-quarter score.

Charleroi scored on an eight-yard TD pass from Brendan Harps to Terrance Woods in the third quarter, and a safety and 10-yard run by Connor Luckock in the fourth quarter.

Harps completed 13 of 25 passes for 140 yards.

