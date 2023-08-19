Bethel Park sports a new image. There are new coaches, starting at the top with Phil Peckich, novel offensive and defensive schemes, fresh faces in the lineup after the graduation of 22 players from last year’s 11-2 club, and, last but not least, an updated logo affixed to brand new helmets.
“Bethel Park will look a little different than in past years, but it will be a fun atmosphere and the kids are excited to play,” assured Peckich.
As soon as he was hired, Peckich got down to business. He had a solid foundation upon which to rebuild. He served three years as BP’s offensive coordinator. Prior to that, he spent five years as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Montour High School.
The Black Hawks have set modest goals. They want to win a conference championship and beat arch-rival Upper St. Clair. Last year, BP won the conference with a 5-0 record but lost to the Panthers, 17-7, in the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.
“The thing about the WPIAL championship is we believe we can get there but we have to get to that playoff situation first,” Peckich said. “We talk about other goals but I don’t want our kids to not think about (the WPIAL) because that is important in the visualization to know where we want to get, but we are process-oriented in how we go about our day-to-day, week-to-week business.
“If you look past that and you are thinking about playoffs and past any of our conference opponents, then you probably are not going to fare well on Friday nights.”
The Black Hawks expect to be successful because they return three key veterans.
Tanner Pfeuffer is back to call the signals. The 6-4, 190-pound junior completed 105 of 157 passes for 1,418 yards and 14 touchdowns. He rushed for 10 scores.
“Tanner has athleticism and speed to go along with his experience, but the thing that will separate him from last year to this year is not just knowing the playbook but thoroughly understanding it, inside and out, and knowing what we are trying to do. Mentally, his growth has been good. Last year, it was I know what this play is, but this year it’s I know how to get to this play in any formation.”
Peckich expects Pfeuffer to be a leader. “It’s about understanding that quarterback is the hardest position in sport to play. There are going to be ups and downs. Managing that and making sure he’s doing his best to put us in the best position to succeed.”
With the ball in the hands of Ryan Petras, the Black Hawks will continue to flourish. An all-state performer and co-offensive player of the year in the conference in 2022, Petras picked up 1,437 all-purpose yards and scored 17 touchdowns. The junior had 578 yards rushing and 578 yards receiving on 44 catches. He added 309 yards on 10 returns before teams stopped kicking to him.
“This year, no one will be surprised by Ryan,” Peckich said. “With the skill set he presents, many defenses will game plan around him.”
Speed and smarts make Petras difficult to contain. Hence the Black Hawks untilize his skills at various positions.
“He understands the whole offense as well as the leadership role we expect of him,” Peckich said. “He’s an explosive player that can change the game in one play. A special talent, we expect him to take it to the next level.”
As a sophomore, Clancy Orie played on another level than his peers. The 6-3, 230-pound defensive end had 47 tackles, two sacks, 15 quarterback hurries and one blocked punt last year. He anchors a defensive line that will also feature Denzel Meyers, Jake Brown, Bryan McGuire, Jovian Smith and Randy Bergia.
“Clancy has a lot of versatility and athleticism. The full package,” said Peckich. “He has not come close to reaching his full potential. He will have a breakout season.”
Because they are three-year starters at guard, Brown and Dylan Prindle will anchor the offensive line. Hunter Goelz, Santino LaMolinare, McGuire, Frank O’Mara, Adi Madar, Meyers and Brady Remington provide depth.
“Jake and Dylan have been great up front,” Peckich said, “but we feel we have a good group of linemen. We have depth there and competition has proven to make players better.”
While Jack Bruckner and Mitch Paschl will combine with Petras to give Peckich the deepest wide receiver corps since he has been coaching, Ja Vaughn Moore will carry the mantle in the backfield. He will be joined by sophomore David Dennison.
“David will take on a big role but Ja Vaughn will be the bell cow,” Peckich said. “While he has big shoes to fill, he’s stepped up. He will make us versatile.”
While Moore will fill the void created by the matriculation of Austin Caye to IUP, the Black Hawks have altered their defensive scheme after Gavin Moul left for Delaware. An all-state performer, Moul had 50 tackles, five sacks and 16 TFL last year from his linebacker slot.
Nathan Tietz, Christian Davis and Nicholas Howrylak along with Javon Moore lead the linebacking corps while Petras and Bruckner anchor the secondary that also features Paschl, Kahanuola Kuewa and Dennison.
