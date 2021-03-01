CHARLEROI – Most athletes dream of having big performances in playoff games, but Charleroi High School’s Will Wagner took it to a new level Monday.
Wagner celebrated his 17th birthday by leading the Cougars to their first playoff win in 24 years as they downed Steel Valley, 61-44, in the preliminary round of Class 3A.
The junior finished with a game-high 29 points, including all 15 of Charleroi’s points in the second quarter, as he made his first seven shots of the game, including a trio of three-pointers.
Wagner came out with a focus in his eyes for pregame warmups and the look did not relent until the final horn sounded.
“This feels amazing and is everything I thought it would be and more,” said Wagner, who recorded a double-double as he also had 10 rebounds. “After those shots, I knew they were in as they came off my hand.”
Charleroi head coach Bill Witz spoke about how Wagner has been zoned in.
“Will is scary at points with how he has been playing,” he said. “He carried us tonight and is playing with so much confidence.”
Charleroi (12-5) led 19-13 after the first quarter and by the time Wagner capped off his eight-of-nine shooting in the first half, the Cougars had taken a 34-22 lead into the locker room.
The Cougars maintained at least an 11-point lead the entire second half to give the Cougars their elusive playoff win.
The win was déjà vu for Wiltz and the program in several ways.
Wiltz was the coach in 1997 when the Cougars won their last playoff game, which ironically was over Steel Valley.
While Wagner scored 29 points to lead Charleroi Monday night, it was his dad, and current Charleroi girls coach Bill Wagner, who led Wiltz’s 1997 team with 28 points.
“He doesn’t really talk about that game or what he did,” said a grinning Wagner of his dad, the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,483 points. “But I did just a little better tonight.”
So, did the win get the pressure off Wiltz?
“I have been calling it a gorilla,” he said. “We have had some really good teams and have not been able to get over the hump.
“To get over this hump, I am elated for these players because they are great kids and easy to coach.”
Wiltz turned his attention to the Wagners.
“You couldn’t script this any better,” he said with a smile. “I am so happy for both of them because young Will is playing so well and because big Bill because he puts in so much time with his son.”
Jake Caruso added 12 points while Zach Usher recorded six assists and had three steals for Charleroi.
The Cougars are at seventh-seeded Beaver Falls Thursday for a first-round matchup. Tipoff is 6 p.m.
“They are going to be good, and they are athletic,” said Wiltz. “I think our basketball sense and ability may be able to carry us.”
In the Class 3A opener, Beth-Center’s season concluded with a 64-46 loss to Apollo-Ridge.
After the game, B-C head coach Bill Greco shared his thoughts on the game, including Apollo-Ridge hitting 11 three-pointers.
“We watched endless film and we kept changing defenses on them,” he said. “I don’t think they made 11 threes in any of those games.
“They were bigger than us at every position, but I am proud of our effort and the guys fought until the last whistle.”
The Vikings (10-5) took control in the first quarter as they hit five three-pointers and opened up a 17-12 heading into the second.
After going on a 7-0 run to open the second quarter, the Vikings went into halftime up 26-18.
The Bulldogs fought hard to get back into the game in the third, but the Vikings took a 45-32 lead into the fourth and pulled away late.
Reuben Miller led Beth-Center (5-11) with 17 points while Jake Fello led the Vikings with 20 points.
“I love this team and am sad to see the season end,” Greco said. “It is a great group of kids.”