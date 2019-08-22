BELLE VERNON – Belle Vernon has made it to the WPIAL Class AAAA semifinals each of the last two years before being eliminated by the eventual champion. Last year, it was a 28-10 setback against South Fayette.
While head coach Matt Humbert and his staff lost several key players to graduation, the Leopards return eight offensive starters and five on defense.
“We have a solid group of returning players who we will need to lean on for their experience,” Humbert said. “Their dedication over the past three years will be key to us having a successful campaign this year. We just have to keep getting better daily.”
The returners on offense include senior quarterback Jared Hartman, senior running back Larry Callaway, senior fullback Gage Rogge, senior wide receiver Hunter Ruokonen, senior tight end Mitch Pohlot, junior lineman Anthony Evans and senior linemen Hayden Baron and Max Bryer.
Hartman returns to the field after suffering a season-ending knee injury against West Mifflin late last season.
“He is just an awesome kid who is quiet and humble but hard-working and overachieving,” Humbert said of Hartman. “He has great command of the huddle and his teammates follow him.”
Before getting hurt, Hartman threw for 492 yards and seven scores and rushed for 176 yards and seven more scores.
Hartman says the key for Belle Vernon’s offense will be keeping players like Hartman in the lineup and limiting turnovers.
“We have to stay healthy and protect the ball while also taking advantage of opportunities presented to us,” he said. “We have to be multiple and balanced with our run and pass games.”
Callaway was the Leopards’ second-leading rusher last year with 600 yards and 11 touchdowns, but the Leopards will surely miss Mason Pascoe, who rushed for a team-best 1,538 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.
The five returning starters on defense include junior defensive lineman Dakota Marion, senior defensive back Nolan Labuda, senior linebackers Andrew Pacak and Ben Tenuta as well as junior linebacker Ian Mahoney.
Last season, when Belle Vernon had a 9-2 record, the Leopards allowed only 11.1 points per game, which was second-best in Class 4A.
“We have to be better tacklers and create turnovers,” Humbert said. “We have to get off the field on third down and win the red zone.
“Also, we have to take advantage of our returning defensive starters that have a year of playing experience under their belts.”
On special teams, senior Cameron Guess is considered one of the best kickers in the country while both Ruokonen and Labuda are back as kick returners.
The team has plenty of key newcomers, like sophomore linebacker Cole Weightman, but the biggest splash could be made Devin Whitlock, a transfer from Monessen. Whitlock would have had a good chance to make all-state the next three years in both football and basketball at the Class A level for Monessen but he will have to earn playing time with the Leopards.
Last year, Whitlock had more than 2,000 yards of total offense. On the depth chart he is listed as both a running back and wide receiver on offense. On defense, he is slotted for the secondary. Humbert is not putting pressure on the 5-6 dynamo to get Belle Vernon over the semifinal hump.
“It takes more than one person to take the proverbial next step,” Humbert said. “Everyone has to elevate in order to do so, and the key word to come out of the South Fayette game was just that. We didn’t elevate our play like we needed to, and we have to elevate our game week after week.”
The Leopards open Aug. 30 at Ambridge and then head to Thomas Jefferson for their Big Eight opener Sept. 6.
Belle Vernon and Thomas Jefferson have exchanged the conference title each of the last four years. If form holds again this year, then it is Belle Vernon’s turn with championship plaque.