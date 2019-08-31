AMBRIDGE — Jared Hartman passed for three touchdowns, Larry Calloway ran for three scores and Belle Vernon's defense dominated in a 57-0 win over host Ambridge in a nonconference game Friday night.
Belle Vernon (1-0) held Ambridge (0-2) to only 35 total yards and three first downs.
Hartman completed nine of 15 passes for 105 yards. Calloway rushed for 66 yards on seven carries and Devin Whitlock gained 79 yards on six attempts and scored a touchdown.
Hunter Ruokonen caught two scoring passes and Nolan Labuda had one.