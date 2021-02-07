An 18-5 run in the second quarter stood as Belle Vernon handed New Castle its first loss of the season, 62-56, in a non section game
Devin Whitlock scored a game-high 21 points for the Leopards (8-1), whose lone loss came in the season-opener against Thomas Jefferson. Jake Haney had 11 points. Quinton Martin scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Sheldon Cox scored 20 points and Mike Wells added 18 for the Red Hurricane (21-1), who trailed 31-23 at halftime.
Propel Montour 52, West Greene 45: Cortae Sidberry scored 15 points to help Propel Montour to a 52-45 victory over West Greene in a Section 2-A game.
Tyler Travillion added 12 points for Propel Montour (1-3, 1-7).
Colin Brady had a double-double for West Greene (1-3, 1-7), 14 points, 11 rebounds. Chase Blake scored 13 points.
Fort Cherry 64, Moon 63: Owen Norman made a layup with two seconds remaining in overtime to give Fort Cherry a 64-63 victory over Moon in a non-section game.
Norma had 21 points and Maddox Trushell added 14 for the Rangers (8-4), who were tied 59-59 after regulation.
Dante Duschio scored a game-high 27 points for Moon (0-12). Jarret Johnson pitched in with 11 points.
Girls results
Charleroi 50, Washington 40: McKenna DeUnger scored 21 points to power Charleroi to a 50-40 win over Washington in a Section 2 game in Class 3A.
Bella Carroto chipped in with 10 points for the Cougars (3-4, 4-5).
Kyla Woods paced Washington (2-4, 3-7) with 21 points. Kaprice Johnson added 11 points.
South Fayette 60, West Allegheny 21: Three players hit double figures as South Fayette routed West Allegheny, 60-21, in a Section 1 game in Class 5A.
Maddie Webber led the way with 14 points for the Lions (2-1, 7-3). Mia Webber and Jessica Stabile each scored 10 points.
West Allegheny fell to 0-6 and 0-9.
South Park 59, McGuffey 19: Madison Graham scored 19 points as South Park stopped McGuffey, 59-19, in a Section 2 game in Class AAA,
South Park moved to 6-0 in the section and 8-1 overall.
Claire Redd and Abbey Donnelly each scored 6 points for McGuffey (4-2, 4-3).